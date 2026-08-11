Heavy rain disrupts life across Madhya Pradesh for third consecutive day

Heavy rain continued across Bhopal and several other parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, flooding roads and residential areas and causing rivers and streams to swell.

Bhopal received around seven inches of rain during the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The downpour inundated several roads and neighbourhoods, while rainwater entered homes in low-lying areas.

Traffic movement and other daily activities were affected across the state capital. The authorities ordered the closure of schools for students from nursery to Class 12 on Tuesday because of the severe weather.

The district administration advised residents to exercise caution and avoid travelling through waterlogged areas unless necessary.

In Sehore district, 10 members of a family were left stranded in their home near the Bhilakhedi River after its water level rose sharply following torrential rain. Police personnel, assisted by local villagers, rescued the family on Monday evening.

Heavy showers also battered Raisen, swelling rivers and streams across the district. Small bridges were submerged after water levels rose in the Jakha-Betwa River on Bhopal Road and at Pagneshwar on Sanchi Road. Floodwater also spread into agricultural fields in several places.