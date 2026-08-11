Heavy rain disrupts life across Madhya Pradesh for third consecutive day
IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts, with widespread showers forecast across the state
Heavy rain continued across Bhopal and several other parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, flooding roads and residential areas and causing rivers and streams to swell.
Bhopal received around seven inches of rain during the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The downpour inundated several roads and neighbourhoods, while rainwater entered homes in low-lying areas.
Traffic movement and other daily activities were affected across the state capital. The authorities ordered the closure of schools for students from nursery to Class 12 on Tuesday because of the severe weather.
The district administration advised residents to exercise caution and avoid travelling through waterlogged areas unless necessary.
In Sehore district, 10 members of a family were left stranded in their home near the Bhilakhedi River after its water level rose sharply following torrential rain. Police personnel, assisted by local villagers, rescued the family on Monday evening.
Heavy showers also battered Raisen, swelling rivers and streams across the district. Small bridges were submerged after water levels rose in the Jakha-Betwa River on Bhopal Road and at Pagneshwar on Sanchi Road. Floodwater also spread into agricultural fields in several places.
Intermittent rain continued across parts of the state until Tuesday morning. The IMD’s Meteorological Centre issued a heavy rainfall alert for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Morena districts.
Light to heavy rain is also forecast during the next 24 hours across a large part of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sagar and several adjoining districts.
Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak attributed the spell to a low-pressure area that developed over northern Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring regions on 10 August. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level, while the monsoon trough is passing through the centre of the system.
Another cyclonic circulation has formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and could result in a fresh low-pressure area around 12 August, potentially extending the wet spell.
“The next four days will be crucial for Madhya Pradesh as rainfall activity is likely to continue under the influence of these systems,” Nayak said.
Despite the latest downpour, Madhya Pradesh continues to face a seasonal rainfall deficit. State government data presented at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday showed that the state received 483 mm of rain between 1 June and 10 August, compared with the normal level of 571 mm — a shortfall of 15 per cent.
Eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded 513.20 mm of rainfall during the period, while the western part of the state received 459.80 mm.
Around half of the state’s districts have recorded normal seasonal rainfall. Some districts remain rain-deficient, while others are expected to receive additional showers over the coming days.
The state government has instructed officials to closely track rainfall and water levels in rivers and reservoirs. Disaster control rooms have also been directed to remain operational amid the continuing rain.
With IANS inputs