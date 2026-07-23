Heavy rain submerges bridges in Thane’s Kalyan taluka, disrupting traffic
Rising river levels force closure of key bridges as authorities issue travel advisory; no casualties reported despite widespread rain-related damage
Torrential rain in Maharashtra's Thane district has submerged key bridges in Kalyan taluka, disrupting road connectivity and prompting authorities to shut several routes as a precaution.
Officials said the Runde bridge on the Titwala–Falegaon road was completely submerged at around 8 am on Thursday after water levels in the Kalu river rose sharply following incessant rainfall.
Kalyan Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar said the bridge had been closed to all vehicular traffic to ensure public safety.
Another key crossing, the Walkas–Vehare bridge, has also remained closed for several hours after being rendered impassable by floodwaters.
Authorities have advised residents travelling to Runde and Falegaon villages to use the alternative Danbav via Khadavli road, which remains open.
Garudkar said officials were continuously monitoring water levels in rivers and streams across the taluka and urged residents to avoid flooded areas and follow official travel advisories.
Elsewhere in Thane district, heavy rain led to several trees being uprooted, damaging houses and parked vehicles. Officials said no casualties had been reported in any of the incidents.
According to the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the city recorded 99.32 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.
The district has received 1,893.78 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, significantly higher than the 1,270.48 mm recorded during the corresponding period last year.
With PTI inputs