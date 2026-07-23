Heavy rain submerges bridges in Thane’s Kalyan taluka, disrupting traffic

Torrential rain in Maharashtra's Thane district has submerged key bridges in Kalyan taluka, disrupting road connectivity and prompting authorities to shut several routes as a precaution.

Officials said the Runde bridge on the Titwala–Falegaon road was completely submerged at around 8 am on Thursday after water levels in the Kalu river rose sharply following incessant rainfall.

Kalyan Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar said the bridge had been closed to all vehicular traffic to ensure public safety.

Another key crossing, the Walkas–Vehare bridge, has also remained closed for several hours after being rendered impassable by floodwaters.