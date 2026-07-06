Maharashtra Assembly adjourned for the day as heavy rain lashes Mumbai
Proceedings were cut short after a red alert prompted residents to stay indoors amid worsening weather
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday as heavy rain and severe weather conditions continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining districts under a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced the adjournment in view of the forecast and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration as authorities responded to the unfolding rain emergency.
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, prompting heightened caution across the region.
The issue of rain-related deaths over the past two days was raised in the House by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, with support from Congress MLA Amin Patel and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Chaudhari, as members sought accountability over the impact of the monsoon spell.
Responding in the Assembly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government and administration were on high alert and that any shortcomings identified in the response would be addressed. He urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, saying Monday was expected to remain a difficult day weather-wise.
Fadnavis said alerts regarding the landslide on the Mumbai–Pune Road corridor had been issued immediately and that disaster management teams and civic authorities were on the ground handling the situation.
He also warned that wind speeds of 70 to 90 kmph were expected later in the day, underlining the seriousness of the weather conditions. Referring to Sunday’s impact, the Chief Minister said the city had recorded around 350 incidents of tree collapses in a single day when wind speeds were around 50 kmph.
The adjournment of the Assembly came as Mumbai and surrounding areas grappled with widespread disruption caused by intense rain, including flooding, transport delays, landslides and multiple rain-related fatalities.
With IANS inputs