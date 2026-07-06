Maharashtra Assembly adjourned for the day as heavy rain lashes Mumbai

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday as heavy rain and severe weather conditions continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining districts under a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced the adjournment in view of the forecast and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration as authorities responded to the unfolding rain emergency.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, prompting heightened caution across the region.

The issue of rain-related deaths over the past two days was raised in the House by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, with support from Congress MLA Amin Patel and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Chaudhari, as members sought accountability over the impact of the monsoon spell.