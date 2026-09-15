Heavy rain triggers landslides and evacuations in Sikkim’s Gyalshing
Authorities move 128 residents from vulnerable areas in Rimbi as unstable slopes and blocked waterways raise fresh concerns
Heavy rainfall has intensified landslide activity in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, prompting authorities to evacuate 128 residents from 28 vulnerable houses in Rimbi as a precaution, officials said on Tuesday.
The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said landslides had been reported in Singlitam and Rimbi since 12 September, affecting homes and public infrastructure.
District officials and other government departments are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance while carrying out relief, safety and restoration operations.
At Singlitam, seven families directly affected by the landslide have been moved to a relief centre in Singlitam Ward. More than 33 people, including children and elderly residents, are staying at the shelter, where they are being provided with food and essential supplies.
Authorities initially evacuated 18 people from four vulnerable houses in Rimbi, with the affected families shifting to relatives’ homes. The operation was expanded after heavy rain and flooding on 14 th September, when 128 residents from 28 houses were moved to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra.
Officials identified the area around Mandir Point as the principal landslide zone, while lower-lying parts of Rimbi Ward remain at risk of further slope failures.
Debris has accumulated in the NiK Kholsa stream, with flowing water carrying loose material towards Rimbi village. The surge has washed away a reinforced cement concrete bridge and obstructed the natural flow of water, raising fears of a sudden release of water and debris during further heavy rain.
The Rimbi River has also changed course and is eroding the roadside flank. The state government is constructing a Bailey bridge at a higher location after the main road was washed away on the night of 14 May. Debris clearance and road restoration work are continuing in the affected areas.
Lighting has been installed at the Singlitam landslide site to assist monitoring during rainfall. Work on a temporary bamboo bridge is scheduled to begin on 15 September to improve local movement, while water pipes are being supplied to restore connectivity between the Rimbi relief camp and the village water tank.
The Rimbi Integrated Child Development Services centre, situated below the expanding landslide zone, was flooded on 14 September. Authorities have advised the department to consider relocating the facility to a safer site.
Residents have been asked to stay away from landslide-prone areas, rivers and streams during heavy rain. They have also been urged to immediately report fresh cracks, ground movement, unusual sounds or sudden changes in water flow.
With IANS inputs