Heavy rain triggers landslides and evacuations in Sikkim’s Gyalshing

Heavy rainfall has intensified landslide activity in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, prompting authorities to evacuate 128 residents from 28 vulnerable houses in Rimbi as a precaution, officials said on Tuesday.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said landslides had been reported in Singlitam and Rimbi since 12 September, affecting homes and public infrastructure.

District officials and other government departments are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance while carrying out relief, safety and restoration operations.

At Singlitam, seven families directly affected by the landslide have been moved to a relief centre in Singlitam Ward. More than 33 people, including children and elderly residents, are staying at the shelter, where they are being provided with food and essential supplies.

Authorities initially evacuated 18 people from four vulnerable houses in Rimbi, with the affected families shifting to relatives’ homes. The operation was expanded after heavy rain and flooding on 14 th September, when 128 residents from 28 houses were moved to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra.

Officials identified the area around Mandir Point as the principal landslide zone, while lower-lying parts of Rimbi Ward remain at risk of further slope failures.