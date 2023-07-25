Heavy rainfall to hit multiple regions till July 29: IMD

Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over West coast till July 26 and over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during July 25-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The IMD further predicted fresh spell of Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over east central India during July 26-27 while the same is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, north Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 25-27 and over East India between July 28 and 30.

According to the IMD, the weather forecast for different regions in India from July 25 to 29 indicates a mix of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with chances of isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall.

In Northwest India, states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience widespread rainfall during the mentioned period. “Himachal Pradesh will also receive rainfall from Tuesday to Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27. East Rajasthan will see rainfall from 25th to 27th, and West Rajasthan on 25th and 26th. Jammu and Kashmir will experience rainfall on July 26 and 27, with isolated heavy rainfall,” the weather department said in its bulletin released on Tuesday.