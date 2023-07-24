Siddaramaiah seeks ground report from chief secretary as heavy rainfall lashes Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sought a ground report from Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma against the backdrop of heavy rainfall and reports of damages in many districts.

Most parts of the state, especially coastal and north Karnataka, are witnessing heavy rainfall. The incessant rains have thrown life out of gear and residential areas are inundated.

Bengaluru city woke up to drizzles and a cloudy atmosphere and throughout the day the IT city experienced cloudy skies.

Siddaramaiah had asked for district wise report on damages as well as on shortage of rainfall as a few regions in the state are not receiving the expected proportion of rainfall during the Monsoon season.