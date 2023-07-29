'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to oppn MPs

The mother of one of the two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur on May 4 urged the MPs of opposition coalition INDIA to help her see the bodies of her husband and son, who were also killed on that day.

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc is on a two-day visit to the state, and meeting people affected by the violence.

When TMC MP Sushmita Dev and DMK MP Kanimozhi met the mother of one of the victims, she urged them to help her at least see the bodies of her son and husband.