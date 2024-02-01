Hemant Soren approaches Supreme Court against arrest by ED, hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the petition of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate late on Wednesday evening. Before his arrest, Soren hurriedly recorded and released a five-minute video message, called on the Governor to tender his resignation and also submitted a list of 43 MLAs in the 81-member House in support of Champai Soren, who he submitted, was the new leader of the legislature party of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition.

The Chief Justice of India agreed to list Soren’s petition challenging his arrest on Friday for hearing. His lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the apex court that Soren would withdraw his petition from the Jharkhand High Court on similar grounds.

Objecting to Soren’s arrest, the lawyers pointed out that the Supreme Court had last year in October ruled that ED had to inform the grounds of arrest in writing and the court needed to satisfy itself that there was a need for the arrest. "This Court has to set out the contours of Section 19 PMLA...how can a man be arrested like this...it affects the polity of the country," Sibal said in the Supreme Court on Thursday.