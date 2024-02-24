Hemant Soren moves J'khand HC, seeks permission to participate in assembly session

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday, 23 February moved an application before the state’s high court, seeking permission to participate in the budget session of the assembly.

A special court in Ranchi had earlier denied permission to Soren to take part in the session that got underway on Friday.

The JMM leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 31 January in a money laundering case.

The ED sought time to file a response to Soren’s plea, and the high court fixed 26 February as the next date of hearing.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, appearing for Soren, informed the court that this would be the last budget of the government before the assembly elections later this year, and hence, several money bills and accounts will be discussed in the House.

The money bills will be subject to voting by members of the assembly, and the former CM’s presence is, therefore, important, Ranjan argued.