Next hearing on Hemant Soren's plea against ED on Feb 27

On 5 February, the high court had asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition

Hemant Soren, JMM executive president, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 31 January. (photo: IANS)
PTI

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday, 12 February adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till 27 February.

The court will again hear the plea on that day.

It asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit.

The high court had on 5 February asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 31 January in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

The JMM leader was on 2 February remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.

The court had on 7 February extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.

Published: 12 Feb 2024, 12:40 PM
