Next hearing on Hemant Soren's plea against ED on Feb 27
On 5 February, the high court had asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition
The Jharkhand High Court on Monday, 12 February adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till 27 February.
The court will again hear the plea on that day.
It asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit.
The high court had on 5 February asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 31 January in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.
The JMM leader was on 2 February remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.
The court had on 7 February extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 12:40 PM