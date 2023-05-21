Heritage KJP Girl's school reduced to ashes, boarders safe

A major fire broke out at the Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Girls Higher Secondary school in Shillong in the early hours of Sunday, reducing the heritage building to ashes, police said on Sunday.



There was no report of any casualty in the fire, they said.



The woodwork frame of the school building built in the late 1800s aided the fire to spread and initial reports indicated that the fire broke out at around 2 am, the police said.



The boarders residing in the adjacent building were all safe and have been temporarily shifted to the community hall of Mission Compound locality, officials said.