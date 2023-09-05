96 dengue cases in Patna, CM calls high-level meeting to discuss outbreak
To tackle the dengue surge in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar directed the state municipal and health department to take precautions, such as frequent fogging
The Bihar health department on Monday, 4 September held a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on ways to deal with the uptick in dengue cases.
Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who holds charge of health, was also present.
The Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrashekher Singh himself has been sick with dengue four days ago and was admitted to Paras hospital in Patna as his platelet count dropped. He is now recuperating well, after a platelet transfusion.
Nitish Kumar learnt about the Patna DM's illness during his Janata Darbar, sources said. He then went to Paras hospital and met the official personally to check on his health.
He also directed officers of the municipal and health departments to take precautionary measures in all localities and especially hospitals. He asked the municipal corporations to conduct fogging to prevent the spread of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in Patna and other parts of the state.
At present, there are 96 known active cases of dengue in Patna district and 11 of them are patients admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital.
Around 40 persons are admitted in private hospitals as well.
