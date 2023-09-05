96 dengue cases in Patna, CM calls high-level meeting to discuss outbreak

The Bihar health department on Monday, 4 September held a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on ways to deal with the uptick in dengue cases.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who holds charge of health, was also present.

The Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrashekher Singh himself has been sick with dengue four days ago and was admitted to Paras hospital in Patna as his platelet count dropped. He is now recuperating well, after a platelet transfusion.