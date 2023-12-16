High-powered committee formed to review Parliament security: LS speaker Om Birla

"In addition, I have also constituted a high powered committee which will review various aspects of security in Parliament complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he said in the letter.

On December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke.

They were pinned down by the MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour.

Two more people, including a woman, were held for holding a demonstration outside Parliament complex.