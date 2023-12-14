Cong demands joint committee of Parliament to probe LS security breach

"Both houses must rise above partisan divides and not allow the implications of what could have happened yesterday be lost in a he said - she said finger pointing," Tewari added.

His remarks came a day after two people jumped from visitors gallery in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour proceedings.

The two also sprayed yellow colour smoke in the House before they were overpowered and caught by the MPs and handed over to security officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, 13 December also ordered an inquiry of the Parliament security breach under Director General CRPF Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

In a series of posts, the MHA said, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts."

The MHA said that the Enquiry Committee will investigate the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action.

The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest, the Ministry added.

The Enquiry was ordered after the Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to MHA seeking a security review of Parliament.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and are investigating the security lapse issue.