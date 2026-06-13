Himachal ministers urge Nadda to seek greater central assistance for state
Congress leaders cite loss of Revenue Deficit Grant and pending disaster relief funds, ask BJP chief to put state's interests above politics
Himachal Pradesh ministers Rohit Thakur and Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday urged BJP national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to use his position at the Centre to secure greater financial support for the hill state, saying he should rise above partisan politics and champion Himachal Pradesh's interests.
Addressing a joint press conference in Shimla, the two Congress ministers said Nadda, as one of the most senior leaders from Himachal Pradesh in the Union government, was expected to strongly represent the state's concerns and developmental priorities at the national level.
According to a statement issued by the state government, the ministers said residents expected leaders representing Himachal Pradesh in New Delhi to advocate for the state's financial interests and long-term development needs.
Concern over Revenue Deficit Grant
Thakur and Dharmani said one of the state's biggest concerns was the discontinuation of the RDG (Revenue Deficit Grant), which has historically been a key source of financial support for Himachal Pradesh under Article 275(1) of the Constitution.
They said successive Finance Commissions had recognised the unique challenges faced by hill states and recommended financial assistance accordingly.
According to the ministers, the discontinuation of the grant is expected to result in an annual loss of more than Rs 8,100 crore for Himachal Pradesh.
They argued that such a reduction would place significant pressure on state finances at a time when large investments were required in sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and social welfare.
The ministers called on Nadda to use his influence within the Union government to secure additional financial assistance, developmental projects and disaster relief support for the state.
Disaster aid and healthcare funding raised
The Congress leaders also said Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive damage during the natural disasters of 2023 and claimed that the state was still awaiting Rs 1,500 crore in assistance promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.
The ministers further questioned the level of central support received under healthcare schemes.
They said that while the Centre frequently highlighted the 90:10 funding pattern under Ayushman Bharat for special category states, available figures indicated that Himachal Pradesh received only around Rs 49 crore against health claims of nearly Rs 155 crore during 2025-26.
According to the statement, the state government is investing nearly Rs 3,000 crore in healthcare infrastructure and modern medical equipment despite fiscal constraints.
The ministers maintained that political differences were natural in a democracy but said leaders representing Himachal Pradesh at the national level should avoid remarks that could undermine the state's interests.