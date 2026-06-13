Himachal ministers urge Nadda to seek greater central assistance for state

Himachal Pradesh ministers Rohit Thakur and Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday urged BJP national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to use his position at the Centre to secure greater financial support for the hill state, saying he should rise above partisan politics and champion Himachal Pradesh's interests.

Addressing a joint press conference in Shimla, the two Congress ministers said Nadda, as one of the most senior leaders from Himachal Pradesh in the Union government, was expected to strongly represent the state's concerns and developmental priorities at the national level.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the ministers said residents expected leaders representing Himachal Pradesh in New Delhi to advocate for the state's financial interests and long-term development needs.

Concern over Revenue Deficit Grant

Thakur and Dharmani said one of the state's biggest concerns was the discontinuation of the RDG (Revenue Deficit Grant), which has historically been a key source of financial support for Himachal Pradesh under Article 275(1) of the Constitution.

They said successive Finance Commissions had recognised the unique challenges faced by hill states and recommended financial assistance accordingly.

According to the ministers, the discontinuation of the grant is expected to result in an annual loss of more than Rs 8,100 crore for Himachal Pradesh.