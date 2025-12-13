When even disaster relief is a political tool

Not a single rupee: that’s how much Punjab had received of the Rs 1,600 crore disaster relief package announced by the prime minister, said chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on 29 November.

On 2 December, when Congress MPs Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa raised the matter in the Lok Sabha, the Centre replied it had already released Rs 481 crore to Punjab.

Also on 2 December, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the state Assembly that neither had Himachal Pradesh received a single penny of the Rs 1,500 crore disaster-relief assistance announced by the prime minister.

Both relief packages had been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 September, when he visited the two flood-ravaged states.

Pertinently, the Rs 481 crore for Punjab was allocated under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), a mandatory fund to which each state contributes. The Finance Commission fixes the formula that determines how much assistance a state can receive. But even within this system, calculations differ: states present one estimate of losses, the Centre prepares another. The gap leaves enough room for political discretion (or discrimination) and funds are released accordingly.

It’s crucial to note that the chief ministers of Punjab and Himachal were not talking about SDRF allocations. They were referring to the headline-grabbing special financial assistance announced personally by the prime minister. Months later, both states are still waiting for the promised funds.