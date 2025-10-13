Priyanka Gandhi accuses Union govt of ignoring disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh

Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Union government of neglecting Himachal Pradesh in the aftermath of the state's monsoon disasters, alleging that the Centre was "ignoring" states governed by the Congress.

Speaking at a rally in Shimla following the unveiling of a statue of six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka said, "After Sukhvinder Sukhu became chief minister, heavy rains hit Himachal, but the Union government did not provide adequate help to Congress-ruled state despite several requests."

She accused the BJP government of prioritising election victories over disaster relief, saying, "The BJP government, which was only interested in winning elections, discriminated against the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh."

Himachal suffered extensive damage during the monsoon from June to September, with 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides reported. The disasters resulted in 270 deaths and losses estimated at Rs 5,426 crore.

The mother-daughter duo also paid tribute to Virbhadra Singh during the statue unveiling. The six-foot bronze statue stands near statues of prominent leaders such as Y.S. Parmar, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.

Reflecting on the legacy of such leaders, she said, "We need leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh who always followed the path of honesty and truth and remained dedicated to people's development."