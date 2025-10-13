Priyanka Gandhi accuses Union govt of ignoring disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh
Criticises BJP for inadequate aid as state reels from devastating monsoon and heavy damage to life and property
Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Union government of neglecting Himachal Pradesh in the aftermath of the state's monsoon disasters, alleging that the Centre was "ignoring" states governed by the Congress.
Speaking at a rally in Shimla following the unveiling of a statue of six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka said, "After Sukhvinder Sukhu became chief minister, heavy rains hit Himachal, but the Union government did not provide adequate help to Congress-ruled state despite several requests."
She accused the BJP government of prioritising election victories over disaster relief, saying, "The BJP government, which was only interested in winning elections, discriminated against the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh."
Himachal suffered extensive damage during the monsoon from June to September, with 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides reported. The disasters resulted in 270 deaths and losses estimated at Rs 5,426 crore.
The mother-daughter duo also paid tribute to Virbhadra Singh during the statue unveiling. The six-foot bronze statue stands near statues of prominent leaders such as Y.S. Parmar, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.
Reflecting on the legacy of such leaders, she said, "We need leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh who always followed the path of honesty and truth and remained dedicated to people's development."
"Unfortunately, there are very few leaders following this path in the country, but Congress' Rahul Gandhi is raising issues that the people fearlessly," she said. Emphasising the need for sincerity in politics, she stated, "One needs to go beyond social media and PR to work for the people."
The general-secretary recalled Virbhadra Singh as a leader whose "heart always beat for the welfare of Himachal Pradesh," and praised the continuation of his legacy by chief minister Sukhu.
Sukhu himself praised Virbhadra Singh as the 'sadak, bijli aur development ka neta' (the leader known for roads, electricity and development). "He was so connected with the people that he opened schools for even one student," he remarked and acknowledged the Gandhi family’s role in advancing the state's development projects.
Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri thanked Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi for attending the rally honouring Virbhadra Singh, who had an emotional connection with the people. He also recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who, in 1971, announced the full statehood of Himachal Pradesh from the same Ridge Ground.
Virbhadra Singh, who served six terms as chief minister, passed away in 2021. His wife Pratibha Singh, the state Congress chief, described the unveiling as an emotional and joyous occasion. Their son Vikramaditya Singh, the public works minister, said the event reflected "not just a formal ceremony but the sentiments and love of the people", and affirmed his dedication to following his father's ideals.
The statue was crafted by a company linked to renowned sculptor Ram V. Sutar and his son Anil Ram Sutar, costing Rs 40 lakh. Security was tight at the event, with around 400 police officers deployed. Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, Deepender Hooda, Rajni Patil, and Rajiv Shukla also attended the event.
