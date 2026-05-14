Himachal CM says state already cutting costs as he backs smaller convoys
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says ministers’ salaries have been reduced and electric vehicles adopted to curb government expenditure
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government had already implemented several austerity measures, including reducing convoy sizes, cutting salaries of ministers and MLAs, and promoting the use of electric vehicles for official travel.
Speaking to reporters in Mandi, Sukhu welcomed recent efforts to reduce official expenditure and said the state administration had been pursuing similar measures for some time.
“I have already reduced the size of my convoy vehicles. It is a good thing that the governor has also reduced his convoy,” the chief minister said.
He added that the state government had cut ministers’ salaries by 30 per cent and reduced the salaries of MLAs by 20 per cent as part of wider cost-saving initiatives.
“We have tightened finances and taken several such decisions,” Sukhu said, adding that officials had also been directed to further scale down his convoy.
Highlighting the government’s emphasis on sustainable transport, the chief minister said he personally travelled in a small electric vehicle.
“I travel in a small electric car,” he remarked.
Sukhu also took aim at the opposition BJP, accusing the previous administration of wasteful spending on infrastructure projects with limited practical value.
“They constructed buildings worth thousands of crores, but many of them are not useful today,” he said.
The chief minister further stated that the state government would review the court verdict concerning KNH Hospital before deciding on future action.
Escalating his criticism of the BJP, Sukhu accused the party of failing to adequately support the people of Himachal Pradesh while still seeking to regain power in the state.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he questioned the status of financial assistance previously announced for Himachal Pradesh.
“Prime Minister Modi had announced Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh, but BJP MPs and leaders do not have the courage to ask where that money is,” Sukhu said.
He added that his government remained committed to fulfilling its promises and strengthening the state’s economy through self-reliance.
The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Modi reportedly directed that the number of vehicles in his official convoy be reduced by 50 per cent in an effort to lower fuel consumption amid global economic and energy concerns.
The prime minister has also instructed the Special Protection Group (SPG) to increase the use of electric vehicles within his security fleet, while making it clear that no new vehicles should be purchased specifically for the transition.
With IANS inputs
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