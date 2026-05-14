Himachal CM says state already cutting costs as he backs smaller convoys

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government had already implemented several austerity measures, including reducing convoy sizes, cutting salaries of ministers and MLAs, and promoting the use of electric vehicles for official travel.

Speaking to reporters in Mandi, Sukhu welcomed recent efforts to reduce official expenditure and said the state administration had been pursuing similar measures for some time.

“I have already reduced the size of my convoy vehicles. It is a good thing that the governor has also reduced his convoy,” the chief minister said.

He added that the state government had cut ministers’ salaries by 30 per cent and reduced the salaries of MLAs by 20 per cent as part of wider cost-saving initiatives.

“We have tightened finances and taken several such decisions,” Sukhu said, adding that officials had also been directed to further scale down his convoy.

Highlighting the government’s emphasis on sustainable transport, the chief minister said he personally travelled in a small electric vehicle.

“I travel in a small electric car,” he remarked.

Sukhu also took aim at the opposition BJP, accusing the previous administration of wasteful spending on infrastructure projects with limited practical value.

“They constructed buildings worth thousands of crores, but many of them are not useful today,” he said.