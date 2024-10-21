Himachal mosque row: Waqf Board go ahead for demolition of three storeys

The Waqf Board has granted permission to demolish three 'unauthorised' storeys of the Sanjauli mosque, which is at the centre of protests by Hindu outfits and others, and work will start soon, according to the mosque's managing committee president Muhammad Latif.

After receiving the 5 October order of the municipal commissioner court directing the board and president of Sanjauli mosque committee to demolish three storeys of the five-storey disputed structure, the same was communicated to the Waqf Board and orders have been received to go ahead, Latif told reporters in Shimla on Monday.

According to the MC court order, the board and the president of the mosque committee have to demolish the unauthorised portion of the mosque in two months at their own expense.

"The Waqf Board has granted permission and allowed us to go ahead. At present, talks are going on with the labourers and the work to open the roof is expected to start soon," Latif said.

"Funding is the main issue as neither the public nor the government will give money to demolish the structure and the mosque committee has to bear the expenses from its limited resources", he said.

The demolition work will start as soon as the no objection certificate from authorities is received, said Latif, who was part of the delegation which submitted the representation offering to demolish the allegedly unauthorised floors of the mosque on 12 September, a day after 10 people were injured during a protest demanding demolition of a portion of the mosque in the Sanjauli area.