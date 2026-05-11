Himachal Pradesh: 6 killed after tourist vehicle plunges into gorge in Chamba

Six people, including five tourists from Gujarat, were killed and four others seriously injured after a tourist vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district during the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kakira when a Toyota Innova carrying 10 passengers was travelling from Manali to Dalhousie. Police said the vehicle was overloaded at the time of the accident.

According to officials, the impact of the fall was severe, leaving parts of the vehicle scattered across the accident site and complicating rescue operations carried out by police and emergency teams.