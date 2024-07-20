Hindu body urge SC to lift stay on ASI report on Bhojshala

Hindu petitioners have moved the Supreme Court requesting it to lift a stay granted on 1 April which restrained any action on the basis of an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) report on Bhojshala, a medieval-era structure in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own.

The application filed by the Hindu Front of Justice, which is the original petitioner in the case before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and others said that after the 1 April order of the apex court, proceeding before the HC has also virtually stayed.

The application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said the questions involved in the writ petition in the HC are required to be decided on merit at the earliest and, therefore, the SC interim order of 1 April may be vacated.

The application said that the ASI conducted a survey in terms of order passed by high court.

"The ASI has submitted a report before the high court in writ petition...on 15 July, 2024 after supplying a copy of the same on the counsel appearing for the writ petitioner and the respondents," it said.

The application said no useful purpose would be served by continuing the interim order of 1 April. The interim order may be vacated under the facts and circumstances of the case existing on record and in the interest of justice, it said.

The application said the Special Leave Petition filed by Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society (Muslim side) against the 11 March order of the high court, by which a scientific survey was ordered to be conducted by the ASI, has become infructuous as the petitioner can file objection to the report of ASI and also raise all the questions being raised in this petition.