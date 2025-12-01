Hindu groups intensify protests, demand minority status for SMVD medical college

Several Hindu rights groups on Monday vowed to escalate their agitation demanding minority status for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College (SMVDC) in Jammu and Kashmir, after this year’s MBBS admission list featured a large majority of Muslim candidates.

The controversy erupted after 42 Muslim, one Sikh and seven Hindu students were selected for the 50 sanctioned MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session through NEET.

The selection has triggered intense protests across Jammu, with multiple right-wing organisations alleging that the institution—funded through donations to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine—is not serving the interests of the Hindu community.

The movement is being led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS), a coalition of around 60 Hindu groups.

“A joint delegation representing the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, the Sanatan Dharma Sabha and the Jammu Kashmir Sanatan Samaj Nyas convened today to formulate a unified strategy against recent policy decisions of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board,” SMVSS Convenor Col Sukhvir Mankotia told reporters.

He said leaders had “unanimously resolved to escalate their movement until the shrine board's policies are fully aligned with the spiritual and cultural sentiments of the Hindu community”.

Religious leaders echoed the anger.