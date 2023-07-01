Hindustan Infracon India Ltd faces PMLA probe in Rs 199 cr Ponzi scheme fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it recently carried out search operations at five locations in Bengaluru and Mandya (Karnataka) belonging to Hindustan Infracon India Ltd and related persons in a Ponzi scheme fraud case to the tune of Rs 199 crore.

The ED had lodged a case of money laundering based on an FIR registered at the Vijayanagar police station in Bengaluru under various sections of IPC against Hindustan Infracon India Ltd and its promoters and directors for cheating the investors and common public to the tune of Rs. 191.54 crore.