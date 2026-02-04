'His health is not good': SC asks Centre to review Sonam Wangchuk's detention

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 4 February asked the Centre whether it was willing to reconsider the preventive detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, taking into account his health condition, which the court said was not satisfactory.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale noted that Wangchuk’s medical report raised concerns and asked additional solicitor-general K.M. Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions on whether the government could relook at the detention order.

“Apart from submissions, counter submissions and law points, just give a thought to it, as an officer of the Court. The detention order is passed on September 26, 2025, nearly five months,” the bench observed orally.

“Considering the health condition of the detainee... The report which we saw earlier, it shows that his health is not that good. There are certain age-related, may be otherwise. Is there a possibility for the government to rethink, or even relook?” the judges asked.

Nataraj responded that he would place the court’s suggestion before the concerned authorities.

During the hearing, the additional solicitor-general alleged that Wangchuk was responsible for violence in Leh last year, in which four people were killed and 161 others injured.