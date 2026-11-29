The historic Gurdwara Sri Khara Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province has been restored and reopened to Sikh worshippers after remaining closed for decades following the Partition in 1947.

The restoration was completed ahead of the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, marking an effort to preserve the region's centuries-old Sikh religious heritage.

Located in Mattu Bhaike village near Nowshera Virkan in Gujranwala district, about 100 km from Lahore, the shrine is associated with Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh Guru.

According to Sikh historical tradition, Guru Hargobind visited the area in 1620 while returning from Kashmir. During his stay, he is believed to have preached against tobacco consumption and urged people to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak.

The shrine was subsequently established to commemorate his visit and became known as Gurdwara Khara Sahib, also called Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi.

The present building dates back to around 1933-34 and was constructed by the local Sikh community. Its architectural features include domes, decorative floral frescoes and intricately painted ceilings.

Following Partition, the shrine was abandoned as the Sikh population migrated to India, leaving the historic religious site inaccessible to devotees for decades.

The Punjab government, in collaboration with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), undertook restoration work to revive the shrine and reopen it to the Sikh community.

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, and Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj formally inaugurated the restored gurdwara on Saturday.