‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Oscars in international feature category

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, the much-acclaimed drama about two rural friends and their aspirations, has been shortlisted in the best international feature category at the Oscars alongside 14 other films.

Producer Karan Johar said he was over the moon with the journey that Homebound, which first premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes in May, has had.

Homebound will vie for an Oscar nomination alongside Argentina's Belén, Brazil's The Secret Agent, French drama It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling and Iraq's The President's Cake.

The other movies in the shortlist include Japan's Kokuho, Jordan's All That’s Left of You, Norway's Sentimental Value, Palestine's Palestine 36, South Korean hit No Other Choice, Spain's Sirat, Late Shift from Switzerland, Left-Handed Girl from Taiwan and Tunisian drama The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Johar celebrated the news by sharing the screenshot of Oscar's list that mentions Homebound in the international feature category.

"We made the shortlist!... Way to go team Homebound'!," he captioned the screenshot and addressed Ghaywan as the "star" in his stories.