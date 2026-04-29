‘How can a non-believer in North India claim right of entry?’: SC's question during Sabarimala hearing

The Supreme Court of India on 29 April questioned whether a non-believer or a person unconnected with a temple could claim the right to enter it, during hearings on issues relating to women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple and the broader scope of religious freedoms under the Constitution.

A nine-judge Constitution bench observed that while deciding disputes relating to temple entry, the court would also have to examine whether the right was being claimed by a devotee or a non-devotee.

‘Who is claiming this right?’

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was hearing petitions linked to alleged discrimination against women at religious places and questions concerning denominational rights under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, Justice B V Nagarathna remarked:

“Who is claiming this right? Is a devotee claiming the right or a non-devotee at whose instance? A person who has nothing to do with this temple is somewhere in North India. This temple is in South India. Is claiming a right of entry that also has to be addressed.”

The court’s observations came while senior advocate Indira Jaising argued in support of the 2018 judgment that allowed women of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala.

Challenge to women’s exclusion

Appearing for petitioners Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, Jaising argued that preventing women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the temple violated constitutional guarantees, including Article 17 abolishing untouchability.

“Today we are told that non-caste Hindus can enter Sabarimala, but not women,” she submitted.

The bench, however, observed that the restriction was based on age and gender, not caste identity.