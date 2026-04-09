Temple entry curbs on denominational grounds may harm Hinduism: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday observed that restricting entry to temples and mutts on the basis of sect or denomination could adversely impact Hinduism and lead to social division.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant made the oral observations while hearing petitions related to religious freedom and entry restrictions, including issues arising from the Sabarimala temple case.

Court flags impact on religion, society

Justice B. V. Nagarathna said exclusion of devotees based on denomination could negatively affect Hinduism.

“Everybody must have access to every temple and mutt… if you say only my denomination will attend the temple and nobody else, that is not good for Hinduism,” she observed.

Justice Aravind Kumar concurred, stating that such exclusions could divide society.

The bench indicated that allowing denominational restrictions in public temples may be counter-productive for the religion itself.

Debate over constitutional provisions

Senior advocate C. S. Vaidyanathan, appearing for Ayyappa devotees and related organisations, argued that Article 26(b) of the Constitution grants religious denominations the right to manage their own affairs, which should prevail over Article 25(2)(b).