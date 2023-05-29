How can you sleep when wrestlers are being manhandled? JD(U) leader asks PM

A day after protesting women wrestlers were manhandled by Delhi police at Jantar Mantar, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked how can he sleep after unleashing atrocities on the champions who have won laurels for the country.



In a series of tweets, Lalan Singh said: "Prime Minister, these are daughters who have won medals for the country and enhanced its prestige on foreign soil. You have issued your own photographs with these champions. Now, you are dragging and misbehaving with them through the police?"



"After such a horrifying act of your government, how can you sleep at night?" Singh asked.