Human chain to protect Mhadei river held in Goa

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that this is a fight for Goa's honour, pride and future.



"People of Goa must unite and fight as one force with one aim to regain our river of life for us," Sardesai added.



Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao said that the Congress has always remained committed to Goa and Goans.



"We have always fought for the Mhadei river and our 'Mhadei Jagor' will continue for our lifeline Mother Mhadei," Alemao added.



"It is the 'Trouble Engine BJP Government' which illegally approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the Kalasa-Banduri project of Karnataka. It is the responsibility of the BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to put pressure on the Central government and withdraw the DPR," he said.



Goa and Karnataka are currently involved in a dispute over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the river, being heard by a Central tribunal.