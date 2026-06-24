Hundreds of Indian and Bangladeshi workers allege unpaid wages in Singapore
Around 400 workers, mostly from India and Bangladesh, claim they have not been paid by two Singapore-registered firms; NGOs step in with support
Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has launched an investigation into allegations that hundreds of migrant workers, primarily from India and Bangladesh, have not received their wages from two Singapore-registered companies, according to local media reports.
The probe initially began after around 100 workers employed by KPA Engineering and SK Industries lodged complaints over unpaid salaries. However, the number of affected workers has since grown significantly, with reports suggesting that nearly 400 workers may now be involved.
On Tuesday, another group of approximately 100 workers approached the authorities with complaints relating not only to unpaid wages but also to housing arrangements. The latest claims have added to concerns surrounding the two firms, prompting increased scrutiny from labour authorities and migrant welfare organisations.
The Ministry of Manpower, along with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), is examining the complaints and assessing the circumstances surrounding the alleged salary arrears and living conditions.
Non-governmental organisations supporting migrant workers have also become involved. The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said it had met more than 300 affected workers and was providing assistance, including meals, after reports emerged that food caterers had stopped supplying meals because of outstanding payments.
The directors of KPA Engineering and SK Industries, both reportedly owned by foreign nationals, could not be reached for comment. The companies share a common director who is also linked to several other firms operating in sectors such as air-conditioning, plumbing and building services.
According to business records, KPA Engineering was established in 2014, while SK Industries was incorporated in 2023. The common director is also reported to have registered three additional companies in a single day last year.
The situation has also attracted the attention of creditors, some of whom have reportedly been attempting to contact one of the directors over alleged unpaid loans.
Labour groups have highlighted the difficulties faced by migrant workers seeking redress. Workers involved in salary disputes are generally issued Special Passes, allowing them to remain legally in Singapore while their cases are being resolved and while they explore alternative employment opportunities.
However, advocacy groups argue that transferring to a new employer is often challenging. Employment agency fees can be prohibitively expensive for workers who are already facing financial hardship due to unpaid salaries.
Migrant worker advocates also pointed to a broader problem in which workers delay reporting salary disputes because they fear losing their jobs or being repatriated. Many workers have already incurred significant recruitment costs before arriving in Singapore, making them reluctant to challenge employers despite mounting wage arrears.
Human rights and migrant welfare organisations have called for stronger safeguards to ensure workers can recover salaries owed to them. They argue that wage recovery should be treated as a fundamental employment right rather than a form of discretionary assistance.
Authorities have said affected workers are permitted to seek alternative employment while investigations and claims processes continue.
With PTI inputs