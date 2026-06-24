Hundreds of Indian and Bangladeshi workers allege unpaid wages in Singapore

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has launched an investigation into allegations that hundreds of migrant workers, primarily from India and Bangladesh, have not received their wages from two Singapore-registered companies, according to local media reports.

The probe initially began after around 100 workers employed by KPA Engineering and SK Industries lodged complaints over unpaid salaries. However, the number of affected workers has since grown significantly, with reports suggesting that nearly 400 workers may now be involved.

On Tuesday, another group of approximately 100 workers approached the authorities with complaints relating not only to unpaid wages but also to housing arrangements. The latest claims have added to concerns surrounding the two firms, prompting increased scrutiny from labour authorities and migrant welfare organisations.

The Ministry of Manpower, along with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), is examining the complaints and assessing the circumstances surrounding the alleged salary arrears and living conditions.

Non-governmental organisations supporting migrant workers have also become involved. The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said it had met more than 300 affected workers and was providing assistance, including meals, after reports emerged that food caterers had stopped supplying meals because of outstanding payments.

The directors of KPA Engineering and SK Industries, both reportedly owned by foreign nationals, could not be reached for comment. The companies share a common director who is also linked to several other firms operating in sectors such as air-conditioning, plumbing and building services.

According to business records, KPA Engineering was established in 2014, while SK Industries was incorporated in 2023. The common director is also reported to have registered three additional companies in a single day last year.

The situation has also attracted the attention of creditors, some of whom have reportedly been attempting to contact one of the directors over alleged unpaid loans.