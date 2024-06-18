'Victim shaming, character assassination': Maliwal writes to Rahul, Sharad Pawar

former AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, seeking time to discuss the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

In a letter to INDIA bloc leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member complained she was subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking up against abuse.

Maliwal posted the letter, addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Sharad Pawar on X.