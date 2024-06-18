'Victim shaming, character assassination': Maliwal writes to Rahul, Sharad Pawar
Former AAP leader and MP Swati Maliwal has in an open letter to INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, sought to discuss the alleged assault by Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar
former AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, seeking time to discuss the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
In a letter to INDIA bloc leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member complained she was subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking up against abuse.
Maliwal posted the letter, addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Sharad Pawar on X.
'Instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party,' writes Maliwal
'Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice...I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue,' she adds, continuing:
'I have worked on the ground for the last 18 years and have heard 1.7 lakh cases in the Women's Commission in 9 years. Without fearing anyone and bowing down to anyone, I have made the Women's Commission stand in a very high position.'
But it is very sad that first I was beaten badly at the Chief Minister's house, then my character was defamed.
Last week, judicial custody of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was extended till 22 June by Delhi's Tis Hazari court. Earlier this month, his second bail petition was also rejected by the court. Bibhav Kumar has been lodged in jail ever since his arrest on 27 May.
Maliwal had filed a complaint against Kumar on 16 May, alleging that he slapped and kicked her, beat her up and abused her inside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi when she requested to meet with the chief minister.
Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar of hitting her with "full force again and again" in the FIR she filed. She also alleged that he slapped her 7–8 times and kicked her in the chest and abdomen when she went to meet the chief minister on 13 May.
Arvind Kejriwal is also, of course, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a member of the INDIA bloc of opposition parties.
