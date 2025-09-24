“I declare myself a revolutionary,” said 21-year-old Pritilata Waddedar in her last note

Wounded and cornered by the police after the attack on the Club, Waddedar chose to fall back and cover her colleagues’ escape, finally swallowing cyanide rather than be captured alive to stand trial and becoming Bengal’s first woman martyr — and inspiring generations of women to join the struggle for freedom.

Banerjee also highlighted the Alipore Museum, established by her government as a tribute to Bengal’s freedom fighters, and emphasised that the vision of unity and harmony embodied by revolutionaries such as Pritilata must be preserved.

‘Bangladeshi’ revolutionary Waddedar’s impact extended far beyond Bengal, however, across India. Her death at just 21 years of age galvanised the women’s resistance and underscored the pivotal role they could play in India’s freedom struggle.

As a pamphlet found on her body upon her martyrdom read, “Women today have taken the firm resolution that they will not remain in the background. For the freedom of their motherland, they are willing to stand side by side with their brothers in every action, however hard or fearful it may be… I boldly declare myself as a revolutionary.”

Waddedar’s sacrifice — choosing death over capture — became a symbol of the courage that marked Bengal’s revolutionary history, echoing the legacy of the many “fiery daughters” and heroic women who paved India’s path to freedom.

The British Raj, in its indignation, denied the soon-to-graduate Waddedar her BA degree — which would be finally posthumously granted by the Calcutta University only as recently as 2012 under the then Marxist government in West Bengal.