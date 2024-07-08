I stand with people of Assam: Rahul Gandhi calls for immediate flood relief

''These numbers reflect the ''gross and grave mismanagement by BJP's double engine government which came to power with the promise of a flood-free Assam'', he added.

The Congress leader also visited a camp of internally displaced people who had taken shelter at Thalain in Cachar district following the violence in neighbouring Manipur and interacted with them.

Earlier the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was received at the Kumbhirgram airport here by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and other senior state and district party leaders.

Borah submitted a memorandum to Gandhi urging him to take up the issue of the devastating flood with the Centre as a special case to get adequate relief and compensation for the severe losses incurred due to the deluge.

''We will be grateful to you for carrying our voice of agony to the Centre'', he said.

Assam should get a package to tackle the grim situation, ''as the state government has failed to get adequate funds from the Centre, a double failure of the double engine government'', Borah added.

The state Congress president alleged that during the last five years, the double-engine BJP government has not given any importance to repair and reconstruction of embankments.

''In these five years, the BJP government in Assam has requested the BJP government at the Centre for Rs 10,785 crore for flood-related relief and reconstruction but received a mere Rs 250 crore'', he claimed.