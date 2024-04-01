I-T notices to Congress biased action: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 1 April, slammed the BJP government over the Income Tax department's notices to her party, describing the move as a "biased action" to weaken the voice of 140 crore Indians.

She asserted that people will never allow the "anti-democratic plans" of the BJP to succeed.

The Income Tax department has sent multiple notices to the Congress, raising a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore.

On Sunday, the party said it has received fresh income tax notices, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. Two days earlier, it said that it received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why a fine of Rs 3,567 crore had been imposed on the Congress.