I would rather sit at home than join BJP: Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo claimed on Wednesday that several parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, had contacted him and tried to convince him to switch over, but he does not intend to quit Congress.

He made the claim with the Assembly elections in the state are being just a few months away.

Locked in a power tussle with CM Baghel, Singh Deo had in July, of last year, resigned from the Panchayat and Rural Development Ministry, hinting that he was sidelined by the Baghel government. However, he continued to hold four other portfolios - Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.