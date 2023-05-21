Withdrawing Rs 2,000 note is like eating your own words: CM Baghel

"We want to ask RBI why it (Rs 2,000 note) was withdrawn from circulation. You had already stopped its printing in 2019. But in 2023, it was withdrawn from circulation, which means you are changing your decision in seven years. It is like 'thook ke chatna'," Baghel alleged.



He said the RBI governor should explain the misuse of public money. "According to an article, about Rs 1600 to 1700 crore were used for printing the currency note," he claimed.



"This is a misuse of taxpayers' money. Now they should tell which currency notes are planning to launch. Or you (BJP) are pushing the nation towards digital cash like Bitcoin cryptocurrencies?" he asked.