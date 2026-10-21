ICT Mumbai student found dead in hostel; police investigate suspected suicide

A 19-year-old second-year chemical engineering student was found dead in his hostel room at Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology

Matunga Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances

The student reportedly contacted his doctor expressing distress before his family asked hostel friends to check on him

A 19-year-old student at the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai was found dead in his hostel room in Matunga on Tuesday night, in a suspected case of suicide.

The student, identified as Siddhesh Patil from Nashik, was in the second year of his chemical engineering programme and lived in the institute’s hostel.

Police said the incident was reported at around 10.30 pm. Matunga Police have registered an accidental death report and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.