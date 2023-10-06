IIM Rohtak India's top entry in Stanford global rankings of most-cited authors

IIM Rohtak faculty find representation among the world's top 2 per cent most-cited authors in science, according to the 2023 global rankings released by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.

Stanford University releases a list of the 2 per cent most-cited scientist-authors in the world every year. The researchers are chosen based on their research contribution to their respective fields, and rankings are created after thorough analysis and use of statistical measures.

All the world's scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.

In terms of IIM faculty representation among the top 2 per cent most-cited scientist-authors globally, IIM Rohtak claims a 7.69 per cent share.