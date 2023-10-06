IIM Rohtak India's top entry in Stanford global rankings of most-cited authors
In terms of IIM faculty representation among the top 2 per cent most-cited scientist-authors globally, IIM Rohtak claims a 7.69 per cent share
IIM Rohtak faculty find representation among the world's top 2 per cent most-cited authors in science, according to the 2023 global rankings released by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.
Stanford University releases a list of the 2 per cent most-cited scientist-authors in the world every year. The researchers are chosen based on their research contribution to their respective fields, and rankings are created after thorough analysis and use of statistical measures.
All the world's scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.
Other IIMs in the top 2 per cent spectrum include IIM Ahmedabad with 4.81 per cent, IIM Jammu with 4.65 per cent, IIM Lucknow with 4.55 per cent, IIM Nagpur with 2.78 per cent, IIM Visakhapatnam with 2.70 per cent, IIM Bodh Gaya with 1.92 per cent and IIM Bangalore with a 1.77 per cent share.
IIM Rohtak's outstanding achievers include its director Prof Dheeraj Sharma, whose research was also recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year, and who was previously listed as a top 10 researcher in a list developed and released by Omega Journal.
New entrants on the list are Prof Praveen Ranjan Srivastava, who researches in the area of information systems, and Prof Chandra Prakash, who researchers in the area of logistics and sustainable supply chains.
IIM Rohtak said they have also made significant research contributions in the field of artificial intelligence.
Last year, three major studies led by Prof Sharma in collaboration with professors Srivastava, Koustabh Ghosh, Amul Singh and Ashwini Kumar were recognised by WHO in the domain of agriculture procurement and scheduling of procurement, strategic communication, and management of healthcare workers.
