IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed the world’s first AC air purifier device that can eliminate 50 per cent of PM2.5 microns in just 30 minutes.

The device named AC Air Purifier Module (APM) was first launched earlier in March and was recently tested at IIT Kanpur’s National Aerosol Facility.

"Within just two hours of usage in a typical Indian home bedroom (50 cubic metre), it achieved an impressive up to 80 per cent removal of PM2.5 particles, while 50 per cent PM2.5 of the pollution was eliminated in just 30 minutes," the researchers said in a statement on Wednesday.