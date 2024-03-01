Illegal mining case: Akhilesh Yadav to skip CBI questioning, say SP sources

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not appear before the CBI for questioning in an illegal mining case registered five years ago in which he is a witness, party sources said.

A senior party leader said Yadav has "expressed his inability to appear before the CBI on Monday and asked the agency why it did not seek any information from him in the case for the past five years". The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has, however, assured all help to the CBI in the probe, the leader said.

On Friday, Yadav attended a meeting of PDA — 'Picchda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)' — at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. In reply to a question earlier in the day, the Samajwadi Party's backward wing state president Rajpal Kashyap told PTI.

"Akhileshji will attend a meeting of PDA at the party office today. He is not going anywhere. He will be attending a meeting in Lucknow," Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. About the CBI notice to Yadav, he said, "I don't have detailed information regarding this. But it is sure, he is not going to Delhi today."