I’m right Prime Minister to lead UK through changes: Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted that he is the right person for the UK’s top job, especially at a time of rapid technological change and tough economic challenges, as he gets back into the full swing of work after a rare family holiday in California.

In an interview with ‘The Times’ on Wednesday, the 43-year-old British Indian leader pointed to the latest official figures showing a fall in inflation from 7.9 per cent to 6.8 per cent as a sign that the economy was moving in the right direction with him in charge at 10 Downing Street.

As he edges closer towards his first year in office after he was suddenly elevated to the post of Prime Minister in October last year when predecessor Liz Truss was forced out amid financial turmoil, Sunak pointed to how he had not “got this job in not the easiest of circumstances” but is the right choice as the leader going into a general election expected next year.