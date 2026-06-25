IMD issues rain alerts for 31 Maharashtra districts as monsoon intensifies
Six districts are under an orange alert, while Mumbai recorded 113 tree and branch fall incidents in the past 24 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for 31 districts across Maharashtra as the southwest monsoon intensified, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds to large parts of the state.
Of the 31 districts, 25 have been placed under a yellow alert, while six are under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of heavier rainfall and adverse weather conditions.
In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 113 incidents of tree and branch falls over the past 24 hours as heavy rain and strong winds swept across the city. The civic body said 40 incidents were reported in the island city, 23 in the eastern suburbs and 50 in the western suburbs.
The southwest monsoon has now covered the remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, with heavy showers lashing the financial capital and neighbouring Thane over the past two days.
The districts under a yellow alert are Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim.
Pune, Satara, Yavatmal, Latur, Dharashiv and Chandrapur have been placed under an orange alert due to the possibility of more intense rainfall.
Rainfall has also been reported from several other districts, including Jalgaon, Parbhani, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Chandrapur, as the monsoon advanced further into parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
According to meteorologists, the current spell of heavy rainfall has been driven by the interaction of three atmospheric systems, which have significantly enhanced monsoon activity over Mumbai and adjoining regions.
The IMD has forecast a gradual fall in temperatures over the next few days, with maximum temperatures expected to decline by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next two days before stabilising. Minimum temperatures are also likely to ease gradually over the following four to five days.
With active monsoon conditions expected to persist, the weather department has advised residents to stay updated on forecasts and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rain.
With IANS inputs