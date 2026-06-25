IMD issues rain alerts for 31 Maharashtra districts as monsoon intensifies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for 31 districts across Maharashtra as the southwest monsoon intensified, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds to large parts of the state.

Of the 31 districts, 25 have been placed under a yellow alert, while six are under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of heavier rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 113 incidents of tree and branch falls over the past 24 hours as heavy rain and strong winds swept across the city. The civic body said 40 incidents were reported in the island city, 23 in the eastern suburbs and 50 in the western suburbs.

The southwest monsoon has now covered the remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, with heavy showers lashing the financial capital and neighbouring Thane over the past two days.