IMD warns of heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, 29 June, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days.

A low-pressure area is currently situated over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts, the weather office said.

Cyclonic circulations have formed over northeast Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar, and northwest Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels, it added.

An east-west trough extends from northwest Uttar Pradesh to the low-pressure area.

Due to these weather systems, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan from 29 June to 3 July, the IMD said.

Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha will likely receive heavy rainfall on 29-30 June, and Bihar from 30 June to 2 July.