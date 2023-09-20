Imphal Valley witnessing surge in extortion complaints: Official

Districts in the Imphal Valley in violence-hit Manipur are witnessing a surge of complaints related to extortion, a senior official said.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Secretary (Home) Maharabam Pradip Singh said the state government was working to restore normalcy, but the efforts were being hampered by armed miscreants.

"We have information that such miscreants masquerading as police commandos are roaming around. These acts, including demands for extortion and threats, have hampered the efforts that the police have been genuinely making," he said.

"We have received reports from different valley districts that there is an increase in complaints related to extortion and threats," Singh said on Tuesday.