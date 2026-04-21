Implement women’s quota immediately, delink from delimitation: Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on 21 April called for immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, asserting that linking it to delimitation was causing unnecessary delays.

“Our clear stand is that 33 per cent reservation for women must be implemented right now,” Gaikwad, the Mumbai North-Central MP, said.

Referring to the women’s reservation framework passed in 2023, she said that had it been implemented in 2024, there would have been around 180 women members in the Lok Sabha at present.

She alleged that the Narendra Modi-led Union government was using the legislation as a “shield” without enforcing it.

Raises concerns over delays, funding disparities

Gaikwad also flagged that the ‘Shakti’ bill passed by the Maharashtra legislature to strengthen women’s safety has been awaiting Presidential approval for nearly three years.

“It must be approved immediately,” she said.

The Congress leader further alleged discrimination in allocation of funds to local representatives in Mumbai, claiming that Opposition corporators, including women, receive significantly less funding compared to those from the ruling party.