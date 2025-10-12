In Bareilly, fear lingers long after the violence

Nearly a fortnight since communal clashes erupted in one part of Bareilly, the entire city continues to bear the brunt and remains in the grip of unease.

Daily life has resumed and appears normal. Shops, schools and offices are open, markets abuzz and traffic flows, yet the city appears to have lost much of its mojo. Conversations are hushed, movements cautious and eyes flicker with a sense of unspoken apprehension. The violence may have ended, but fear has taken root.

The Islamia Inter College ground, where clashes between people and the police on 26 September following a call to assemble by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), is now locked and out of bounds for all. The aftermath of the clash saw 91 ‘miscreants’ arrested, 85 of whom are in judicial custody.

Whispered voices speak of community members caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Of an imam arrested while buying food or of a factory worker detained when he stepped out for evening prayers. Hardly the faces of violence, they say.

Outside the shuttered college ground, police personnel lounge in chairs, scrolling through their phones. The familiar figure of Rafiq, who sells paan from the adjacent kiosk, reappeared after 12 days. Though most shops in the locality had reopened after two or three days, he says by way of explanation, “I have four stents and can no longer cope with panic.”

The normally crowded road to Biharipur Dhal is quiet on Tuesday, 7 October. Cops could be seen idling near the Jain temple located on the approach road to the shrine of Ala Hazrat. At the nearby Kumar Talkies, food and fruit vendors go about their business, but the parking lot is deserted. In the lobby, a policeman sprawled on a sofa watches videos on his phone, a surreal image of detachment in a city on edge.