'I Love Muhammad' row: 8 properties linked to cleric set for demolition, 73 held
AIMPLB condemns Yogi Adityanath for using 'arrogant and authoritarian' language against Tauqeer Khan, demands 'unconditional' release
Authorities in Bareilly have identified eight alleged illegal properties linked to associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, officials said on Tuesday, 30 September.
The action follows violent clashes in Bareilly on 26 September, when a crowd of over 2,000 gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel. The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by Khan.
In a major crackdown, the police arrested 39 people, including Khan, in connection with the violence. On Monday, they arrested 29 more people, including a close aide of Khan.
Teams from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and the district administration carried out a joint drive in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the old city areas, they said. The structures are alleged to have been built without approved maps, with some encroaching on government and ceiling lands.
Police also alleged that over the years, Faiq Enclave has emerged as a hideout for criminals. "Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken according to rules," BDA cice-chairman Dr Manikandan A. said.
The district administration has also stepped up surveillance on Khan's close network of associates and financiers.
The police has so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons and arrested Khan, his aides and dozens others.
Meanwhile, as tensions over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign escalate, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) strongly condemned the arrest of Khan and others. It also condemned the "threatening statements" issued by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the "vindictive" attitude of the police.
The AIMPLB demanded an immediate and unconditional release of Khan and all those arrested. It also expressed grave concern over the "brutal" police action against peaceful demonstrations across the state in response to the Kanpur incident.
Chief minister Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order. Security remains intensified in Bareilly and neighbouring districts, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in sensitive areas.
AIMPLB spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas said, "People of other faiths in India also express similar devotion towards their revered figures, and no police or administrative action is ever taken against them."
The spokesperson further said the "arrogant and authoritarian" language used by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh against Khan and the "peaceful protesters" in Bareilly is completely unbecoming of the office and dignity of the post.
Internet services remain suspended in the district. Additional SP Manush Parikh told reporters that 73 people have been arrested for violence in the city. SSP Anurag Arya, who also addressed the media, provided details about the ongoing investigation and said they have been identifying suspects using CCTV footage.
Arya said some of the arrested individuals played key roles in orchestrating the violence and incriminating materials linked to the incident were recovered from them.
District magistrate Avinash Singh has clarified that no action will be taken against any innocent person, but strict action will be ensured against those attempting to disturb the peace.
