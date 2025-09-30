'I Love Muhammad' row: 8 properties linked to cleric set for demolition, 73 held

Authorities in Bareilly have identified eight alleged illegal properties linked to associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, officials said on Tuesday, 30 September.

The action follows violent clashes in Bareilly on 26 September, when a crowd of over 2,000 gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel. The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by Khan.

In a major crackdown, the police arrested 39 people, including Khan, in connection with the violence. On Monday, they arrested 29 more people, including a close aide of Khan.

Teams from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and the district administration carried out a joint drive in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the old city areas, they said. The structures are alleged to have been built without approved maps, with some encroaching on government and ceiling lands.

Police also alleged that over the years, Faiq Enclave has emerged as a hideout for criminals. "Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken according to rules," BDA cice-chairman Dr Manikandan A. said.

The district administration has also stepped up surveillance on Khan's close network of associates and financiers.

The police has so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons and arrested Khan, his aides and dozens others.

Meanwhile, as tensions over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign escalate, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) strongly condemned the arrest of Khan and others. It also condemned the "threatening statements" issued by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the "vindictive" attitude of the police.