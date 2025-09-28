JIH condemns arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza amid 'I Love Muhammad' rally tensions
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind denounces mass arrests and alleges political misuse of law in response to protests in Bareilly
A leading Muslim organisation has denounced the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others following unrest in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, calling the action politically motivated and an attack on civil liberties.
In a statement released on Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) expressed strong criticism of what it described as the misuse of state power to stoke communal divisions ahead of elections. The group alleged that peaceful expressions of religious devotion were being framed as threats to public order, leading to sweeping arrests under harsh legal provisions.
Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, president of JIH, condemned the detentions, particularly that of Maulana Raza Khan, as unjust and emblematic of rising communal hostility.
"The arrest of respected scholar Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, along with several others, in Bareilly is a matter of grave concern and a troubling reflection of the direction in which communal politics and hatred-driven governance are steering our country," Hussaini said.
"What began with the simple slogan 'I Love Prophet Muhammad' -- an expression of devotion and reverence -- was cynically equated with threats to public order. To criminalise such peaceful affirmation of faith through sweeping FIRs and mass arrests is not merely unjustified; it is an outrageous assault on India's civilisational ethos of respect and pluralism," he added.
Hussaini stressed that for generations, Indians of all faiths have coexisted peacefully, and claimed the current unrest was politically engineered. He also raised concerns over the reported use of derogatory language by political figures against Maulana Raza Khan, describing it as further evidence of underlying motives.
The cleric was reportedly first placed under house arrest, before being formally charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to JIH, the FIRs name hundreds of Muslims and were filed without sufficient investigation.
"Even more disturbing is the derogatory language used by some political leaders against a respected scholar of Maulana's standing -- revealing the ugly politics behind this entire episode," Hussaini said.
He also criticised the use of disproportionate legal action, contrasting it with more measured responses to similar agitations in the past.
Applying harsh laws selectively, he argued, undermines the Constitution and deepens social divides. "Each time elections approach, the same cycle is repeated: communities are divided, mistrust is manufactured, and the social fabric of the nation is sacrificed for narrow gains," he alleged.
In the wake of protests in Bareilly, tensions have also spread to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Mau, and Muzaffarnagar. In Barabanki’s Faizullaganj village, unrest erupted after a banner reading 'I Love Muhammad' was torn down, allegedly by a local watchman named Dhanni.
The incident was captured on CCTV, which reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. His house was later vandalised by unidentified youths. Police have launched an investigation and recovered the footage.
Following the vandalism, a heavy police presence was deployed. The Additional Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer were among the senior officials sent to the area. Dhanni’s wife later claimed that their home had been ransacked and belongings stolen during the attack.
In the same village, police arrested eight individuals for staging a procession after the incident. Authorities have since said that calm has been restored, though social media is under close surveillance.
Hussaini concluded his statement by urging the Muslim community to remain peaceful and patient, and appealed to the government to withdraw the charges and release those detained.
"India's strength lies in its Constitution, its pluralism, and its social fabric of mutual respect. Undermining these foundations for short-term political advantage harms not only one community, but the entire nation," he said.