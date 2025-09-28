JIH condemns arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza amid 'I Love Muhammad' rally tensions

A leading Muslim organisation has denounced the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others following unrest in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, calling the action politically motivated and an attack on civil liberties.

In a statement released on Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) expressed strong criticism of what it described as the misuse of state power to stoke communal divisions ahead of elections. The group alleged that peaceful expressions of religious devotion were being framed as threats to public order, leading to sweeping arrests under harsh legal provisions.

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, president of JIH, condemned the detentions, particularly that of Maulana Raza Khan, as unjust and emblematic of rising communal hostility.

"The arrest of respected scholar Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, along with several others, in Bareilly is a matter of grave concern and a troubling reflection of the direction in which communal politics and hatred-driven governance are steering our country," Hussaini said.

"What began with the simple slogan 'I Love Prophet Muhammad' -- an expression of devotion and reverence -- was cynically equated with threats to public order. To criminalise such peaceful affirmation of faith through sweeping FIRs and mass arrests is not merely unjustified; it is an outrageous assault on India's civilisational ethos of respect and pluralism," he added.

Hussaini stressed that for generations, Indians of all faiths have coexisted peacefully, and claimed the current unrest was politically engineered. He also raised concerns over the reported use of derogatory language by political figures against Maulana Raza Khan, describing it as further evidence of underlying motives.

The cleric was reportedly first placed under house arrest, before being formally charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to JIH, the FIRs name hundreds of Muslims and were filed without sufficient investigation.