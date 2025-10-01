Police stop Congress MP and SP MLA from visiting troubled Bareilly

Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MLA Shahnavaz Khan were stopped by police from travelling to violence-hit Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The two leaders had planned to reach the city in an early-morning train to meet with senior police officials. However, they were placed under house confinement on Tuesday night. Since then, police personnel have been stationed outside their residences. No official explanation has been provided by the authorities for this action.

Speaking to the media from his home, Masood said, "We follow the Gandhian ideology. We were to leave at 6.50 am for Bareilly to meet the DIG and ADG and return by 1.30 pm. But the government is using such tactics to hide its failures."

Asked whether their visit could have aggravated the situation in Bareilly, Masood responded, "It is the government and the police who have made the situation abnormal. Muslims are being selectively targeted. One set of laws applies to us, another to others."

Violence broke out in Bareilly on 26 September, when a crowd of over 2,000 assembled outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to incidents of stone-pelting. The unrest stemmed from the cancellation of a planned protest regarding the 'I Love Muhammad' poster controversy, which had been called by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Masood also pointed to recent events in Fatehpur and Muzaffarnagar, accusing authorities of failing to act on attacks targeting religious sites and incidents of looting, while cracking down heavily on peaceful demonstrators. "If such an atmosphere prevails in the country, then people must remain cautious," he added.